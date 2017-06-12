As the late Prophet TB Joshua is buried today, Legit.ng has decided to bring you 10 interesting things to know about one of the most controversial preachers in Nigeria.

Born on June 12 1963 as Temitope Balogun Joshua, the prophet grew from the young man who didn't complete his secondary school education to the owner of one of the biggest churches in Nigeria.

His church, the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) boasts of over 15,000 attendees every Sunday, including visitors from outside Nigeria.

Despite all his achievements, TB Joshua was a man whose 'marriage' with controversies seems to be a never-ending affair.

Legit.ng has however decided to bring you 10 things to know about the preacher who is loved almost as much as he is hated.

1. T.B. Joshua was born on 12th June 1963, in the small village of Arigidi in Akoko, Ondo State, Nigeria, after reportedly spending 15 months in his mother's womb.

2. He reportedly attempted to join the Nigerian Army but couldn't because the train he was travelling in broke down, leaving him stranded en route to the military academy.

3. T.B. Joshua had three children. He was married to Evelyn Joshua. His eldest daughter Serah Joshua is a graduate of the London School of Economics, while the second, Promise Joshua, also studied at the same school.

4. He was once named the 'Yoruba man of the decade', by IrohinOdua, the first pan-Yoruba news outlet.

5. His TV station, Emmanuel TV, made his ministry well-publicised and drew several foreigners from all around the world to his weekly church services.

6. He was often trailed by controversies mainly due to the nature of sicknesses he reportedly healed people of and afflictions he has delivered people from. He was also known for his predictions/prophecies.

7. In 2014, a guesthouse collapsed in his church compound, killing about 115 South Africans.

8. Did you know he was also a published author? T.B. Joshua wrote and published such books as The Mirror, The Step Between You And The Cure, Daily Time With God and What The Future Holds.

9. He was a well-known philanthropist. In his lifetimes, he was known to give out cash gifts and foodstuff including other material gifts, to the poor and downtrodden who visit his church.

10. He was very popular on social media. His YouTube channel currently has over 1m subscribers and his Facebook page has over 6.2 million followers.

