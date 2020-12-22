Debie Rise’s biography: boyfriend, net worth, songs, where is she now?

Debie Rise came into the limelight after becoming a contestant on Nigerian Idol and later Big Brother Naija. She won the hearts of numerous fans of the show because of her sweet and lovable persona. She is an outspoken character who openly talks about various topics in life.

Debie Rise is pictured outdoors in a colourful outfit and inside a studio in a green outfit. Photo: @Deborah Rise (modified by author)

Debie Rise first came to the limelight when she participated in Nigerian Idol, a Nigerian talent show. She also starred in Big Brother Naija, where she finished as the third runner-up.

Profile summary

Full name Olurishe EbunOluwa Deborah Other names Debie Rise Gender Female Date of birth 20th December 1992 Age 30 years (as of August 2023) Place of birth Kaduna State, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Zodiac sign Sagittarius Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Weight 132lb (60 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Single Mother Caro Rise Siblings 2 Alma mater Federal University of Technology Profession Reality television star, singer, and guitarist

Who is Debby from Big Brother Naija?

Olurishe EbunOluwa Deborah, alias Debie Rise, is a reality television star, singer, and guitarist. She came into the limelight after appearing on Nigerian Idol and Big Brother Naija.

How old is Debie Rise?

Debie Rise's age is 30 years as of 2023. She was born on 20th December 1992, and her Zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Where is Debie Rise from?

The reality television star is from Nigeria, and her nationality is Nigerian. She was born and raised in Kaduna State in a family of five. Her mother's name is Caro, and she has two siblings. One of her sisters is Temilolu Olurishe-Olasope.

Educational background

The reality television star went to primary and secondary schools in Kaduna State. She then proceeded to the Federal University of Technology, Yola, for higher studies.

She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science with a major in Graphics and Web Application Development.

Career

Rise started her career as a musician. She was one of the artists signed by Etisalat for their Etisalat EasyCliq Campus Concerts.

Through Etisalat, she performed in over 20 Nigerian institutions of higher learning. She also performed multiple times at the Pepsi Football Academy gala nights.

Debie Rise's Can't Stop Me is one of the hit tunes that catapulted her to fame. Below is a list of some of her top tracks.

No Cunny Cunny

Joy and Pain

Gagabu

Everything Will Be Okay

Can’t Stop Me

Winner

Falling for You

Here To Stay

Free Me

Stuck on You

Debie Rise's Gagabu was performed on Nigerian Idol. Numerous people loved the live performance.

Reality television career

In 2013, the musician made her debut on a reality television show, Nigerian Idol. The reality show does a nationwide search for Nigeria's next solo superstar.

It offers one young talent the opportunity to explore their wildest dreams. Rise's melodic voice was idolised by numerous Nigerians on the show.

She sang, rapped, danced, and played the guitar on the show. Besides being a superb musical artist, fans loved her personality. She emerged as the 1st runner-up when the show concluded.

In 2017, she was named one of the contestants on Big Brother Naija. In Big Brother Naija, contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a cash prize of $100,000 by avoiding eviction by viewers.

The singer ran away from home to become a part of the show. She was worried that her father, then a pastor, would stop her from joining the show. At the time, he was extremely protective and worried about the future of the family.

Interestingly, contestants Debie Rise and Bassey were added to the Big Brother house. Usually, two housemates are evicted each week. In a special turn of events, the two were brought into the house instead of the others being evicted.

Rise was 3rd runner-up at the end of the show and took home a brand-new car. During her time in the house, she formed a close bond with Bassey.

At some point, the two were rumoured to be dating. They have continued to work together since their time in the house. Joy and Pain by Debie Rise is a track that features Bassey.

Debie Rise's net worth

According to the website Gistflare, Debie has a guesstimated net worth of $300,000.

Is Debie Rise married?

The singer and reality television star is not married. She is yet to be a mother. In recent years, she has kept details of her love life low-key.

Controversies and misunderstandings

The musician is not new to controversies and misunderstandings. After taking home a brand-new car after the end of the 2017 Big Brother Naija edition, Debie Rise's boyfriend at the time smashed its windscreen.

The singer revealed that she got into a minor accident with the new car. Her then lover smashed its windscreen out of jealousy. She further revealed she would be bringing him to book and was experiencing challenges fixing it.

Rise also caused an online spectacle after criticising Efe's career and performance style. Efe was a fellow BBNaija contestant. She claimed he had a dead rapping career.

Her sentiments angered many people. Efe responded by saying he felt sorry that she detested his music, but that would not stop him from advancing in his career. He advised her to shut her ears whenever she came across his music.

Following fans' anger about her words, Rise made a video apologising to Efe's fans. She took responsibility for her harsh words and urged all fans to be lovers, not fighters. Efe declined to accept the apology.

Is Debie Rise's dad proud of his daughter?

It is no secret that Rise ran away from home to appear on BBNaija. She ran away from her overly protective father to follow her dreams. Her father was religious and had other plans for her.

While she does not regret her decision to run away from home, she has always wanted to make her father proud. Soon after discovering she was on the show, her dad contacted the show's producers, asking them to release his daughter to go back home.

During her time in the BBNaija house, the contestants' parents visited. Her father did not show up for the visit, and she felt bad about the turn of events.

After the show ended, she had a conversation with him. She asked if he was proud of her, and he responded by saying he loved her.

When she got home after the show, her father conducted deliverance on her. She knelt, and he cast out all evil spirits from her life.

Where is Debie Rise right now?

Rise is still based in Nigeria, where she is pursuing her music career. In 2018, she changed her brand name to Deborah Rise to mark her switch from secular to gospel music.

The slight change in name signified her rebirth. Her music is available on multiple streaming platforms, including BoomPlay and Apple Music. She has a skincare brand known as DRIP.

How tall is Debie Rise?

Debie Rise's height is 5 ft 7 in or 170 cm. She weighs about 132lb or 60 kg and has black eyes and hair.

Trivia

The reality television star is fluent in English, Hausa, and Yoruba.

She is passionate about sports and health, and some of her fans call her a fitness freak.

Her hobbies include football, dancing, and Taekwondo.

Debie Rise is a talented performer who continues to entertain her fans through her music. Apart from being a singer, she is also a reality television star, guitar player, and dancer.

