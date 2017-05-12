Nollywood actress/television broadcaster Bukky Ajayi was notably known for her portrayal of characters in Checkmate (1989–1991), Women's Cot (2005), and Mother of George (2013). Her children came into the limelight for the first time on her burial day. Some avoided the spotlight before and even after her demise. The article shares facts many do not know about Bukky Ajayi's children.

The late actress Bukky Ajayi was famous worldwide and won several awards for her incredible contributions to the Nigerian film industry. For instance, Sadiq Daba (Nigerian actor and broadcaster) and Bukky won the Industry Merit Award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in 2016.

Who are the late Bukky Ajayi’s children?

Bukky Ajayi left behind three adult sons, Olakunle Fawole, Alfred Oluwole Shoga, and Claude Akinwande Peter Thomas.

Facts about Bukky Ajayi’s children

Bukky Ajayi's children are all grown, and some shy away from fame despite growing up under the care of a celebrity mum. Below are some facts you need to know about Ajayi's sons:

Bukky Ajayi’s first child is Alfred Oluwole Shoga.

Her second son is Claude Akinwande Peter Thomas.

The actress's third child is Olakunle Fawole.

Alfred is age 68, Claude is 60, and Olakunle is 48 in 2023.

Bukky Ajayi’s sons have grandchildren.

Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole is a Nollywood actor and former singer.

Olakunle Fawole has a son with ex-wife Yvonne Jeged — a Nigerian actress, film producer, model, and television personality.

Who is Bukky Ajayi?

Bukky Ajayi's full name was Alhaja Zainab Bukola Ajayi, and she was an actress and TV presenter in Nigeria. The actress was featured in several films and TV series, including Diamond Ring, Critical Assignment, The Kingmaker, and Witches.

What was Bukky Ajayi's age at the time of death?

The Nigerian actress was 82 at the time of death. Bukky was born on 2nd February 1934 in Nigeria and died on 6th July 2016 at her residence in Surulere, Lagos State, Nigeria. She was laid to rest on 6th July 2016, at the Atan Cemetery, in Ikeja, Nigeria, as per Islam customs.

What was Bukky Ajayi's cause of death?

Bukky Ajayi's death was caused by breast cancer, hypertension, and diabetes. Her son, Claudius Akinwade Peter-Thomas, confirmed this to the press.

Was Bukky Ajayi educated?

Bukky Ajayi grew up in Nigeria and pursued higher education in England, UK, under a Federal government scholarship. After that, she began working as a presenter and newscaster for the Nigerian Television Authority in England in 1966.

Facts about Bukky Ajayi's life

Bukky Ajayi's sons recounted fond memories with their mum and shared a brief history of her life on her burial day. Here are some interesting facts about Bukky Ajayi's life:

Her birth name was Patience Olubukola Ajayi.

She changed her name to Zainab Bukola Ajayi in the early '80s upon converting from Christianity to Islam.

She had 3 sons, 8 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren at her time of death.

Bukky Ajayi's husband has never revealed himself to the public.

The actress was musician Jazzman Olofin’s grandmother-in-law.

She loved the theater from a young age because her dad often took her to the cinema.

She studied in England for six years under a Federal government scholarship.

Bukky returned to Nigeria in 1965 and started working in Nigeria Television Authority(NTA) as a journalist/presenter in 1966.

She worked as a newscaster and hosted several children's TV programs, including Sketches —which was about Nigerian culture.

—which was about Nigerian culture. Her acting career debut was in the Village Headmaster TV series in the '70s. She was featured in more series and movies after that.

TV series in the '70s. She was featured in more series and movies after that. She became a household name in Nigeria after acting in the Checkmate series (1989–1991).

Bukky appeared in the Critical Assignment film, which was shot in South Africa.

film, which was shot in South Africa. Bukky used to act in English and Yoruba movies.

She also worked as a voice-over artist for radio.

Furthermore, she was a model and was featured in Drum Magazine.

Sources estimate Bukky Ajayi's net worth was $350,000.

Bukky Ajayi’s movies

The actress took up diverse roles in English and Yoruba films, and many loved how she portrayed her characters. Below is a list of Bukky's movies and TV series from the 70s to 2013:

Year Movie/TV series' title 70s Village Headmaster 1989–1991 Checkmate 1997 Hostages 1998 Witches 1998 Diamond Ring 2000 Oduduwa 2000 Final Whistle 2001 Saving Alero 2001 Thunderbolt 2003 The Kingmaker 2003 My Best Friend 2004 Obirin Sowanu 2004 Temi Ni, Ti E Ko 2004 Indecent Girl 2004 Little Angel 2004 Worst Marriage 2005 Bridge-Stone 2005 Destiny's Challenge 2005 Women's Cot 2006 Women of Faith 2007 Big Heart Treasure 2007 Fine Things 2007 Keep My Will 2007 A Brighter Sun 2008 Iya Mi Tooto 2008 Amoye 2009 Bolode O'ku 2009 Òréré Layé 2013 Mother of George

Bukky Ajayi's children acknowledge her for being a hardworking and disciplined mother. She was a friend and unifying factor in her family.

